502 Pearl Street - 3

Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1 bed 1 bath with bonus room, great for someone single or a couple who need some extra space. This home has a nice living room with coat/storage closet, kitchen including electric range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet storage, a room to be used as office, craft room or kids room and the master/main bedroom with closet. The bathroom is accessed through the master and has a stand up shower and deep shelves for plenty of storage. Central heat and air and ceiling fans in each room.

Walking distance to downtown square and close to UNT. Private off road parking and outside seating area.