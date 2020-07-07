All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
502 Pearl Street - 3
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

502 Pearl Street - 3

502 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

502 Pearl Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 bed 1 bath with bonus room, great for someone single or a couple who need some extra space. This home has a nice living room with coat/storage closet, kitchen including electric range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet storage, a room to be used as office, craft room or kids room and the master/main bedroom with closet. The bathroom is accessed through the master and has a stand up shower and deep shelves for plenty of storage. Central heat and air and ceiling fans in each room.
Walking distance to downtown square and close to UNT. Private off road parking and outside seating area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Pearl Street - 3 have any available units?
502 Pearl Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Pearl Street - 3 have?
Some of 502 Pearl Street - 3's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Pearl Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
502 Pearl Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Pearl Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 502 Pearl Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 502 Pearl Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 502 Pearl Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 502 Pearl Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Pearl Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Pearl Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 502 Pearl Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 502 Pearl Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 502 Pearl Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Pearl Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Pearl Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.

