All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4709 Napa Valley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4709 Napa Valley Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4709 Napa Valley Dr
4709 Napa Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4709 Napa Valley Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/22/20 Great home in a quiet neighborhood! Four bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom with a two car garage! Central heat and air, fenced yard, perfect for families!
(RLNE879982)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr have any available units?
4709 Napa Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 4709 Napa Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Napa Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Napa Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Napa Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Napa Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Napa Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 4709 Napa Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 4709 Napa Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Napa Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Napa Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4709 Napa Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
