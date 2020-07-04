4709 Alsace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This nice 3-2-2 one-story brick home features split bedrooms with updated fixtures. Wood-burning brick fireplace in living room and an abundance of storage. The master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Large back yard complete with wood deck and landscaping.