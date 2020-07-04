All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4709 Alsace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4709 Alsace Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:01 AM

4709 Alsace Drive

4709 Alsace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4709 Alsace Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This nice 3-2-2 one-story brick home features split bedrooms with updated fixtures. Wood-burning brick fireplace in living room and an abundance of storage. The master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Large back yard complete with wood deck and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Alsace Drive have any available units?
4709 Alsace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Alsace Drive have?
Some of 4709 Alsace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Alsace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Alsace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Alsace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Alsace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4709 Alsace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Alsace Drive offers parking.
Does 4709 Alsace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Alsace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Alsace Drive have a pool?
No, 4709 Alsace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Alsace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4709 Alsace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Alsace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Alsace Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas