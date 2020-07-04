4709 Alsace Drive

This nice 3-2-2 one-story brick home features split bedrooms with updated fixtures. Wood-burning brick fireplace in living room and an abundance of storage. The master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Large back yard complete with wood deck and landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
