Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

4708 Shagbark Drive

4708 Shagbark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Shagbark Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Barely lived in 1.5 story home. 3 bedrooms down with two full baths and upstairs game room has full bath and closet and doubles as a 4th bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Fantastic energy efficient floor plan in Argyle ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Shagbark Drive have any available units?
4708 Shagbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Shagbark Drive have?
Some of 4708 Shagbark Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Shagbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Shagbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Shagbark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Shagbark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4708 Shagbark Drive offer parking?
No, 4708 Shagbark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4708 Shagbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Shagbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Shagbark Drive have a pool?
No, 4708 Shagbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Shagbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Shagbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Shagbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Shagbark Drive has units with dishwashers.

