4708 Shagbark Drive

Barely lived in 1.5 story home. 3 bedrooms down with two full baths and upstairs game room has full bath and closet and doubles as a 4th bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Fantastic energy efficient floor plan in Argyle ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
