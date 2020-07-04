Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4613 Provence Drive
4613 Provence Drive
4613 Provence Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4613 Provence Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
Great 4 Bdrm 2 Bth Home for Lease in Argyle, Tx - Beautiful community with easy access to 35W. This is 4 bedrooms 2 baths, huge back yard with a community pool and play ground.
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4613 Provence Drive have any available units?
4613 Provence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4613 Provence Drive have?
Some of 4613 Provence Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4613 Provence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Provence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Provence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 Provence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4613 Provence Drive offer parking?
No, 4613 Provence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4613 Provence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Provence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Provence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4613 Provence Drive has a pool.
Does 4613 Provence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Provence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Provence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Provence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
