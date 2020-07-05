All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4608 Shagbark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4608 Shagbark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4608 Shagbark Drive

4608 Shagbark Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4608 Shagbark Dr, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and Inviting 2 story 4BR,3 bathroom home in Argyle ISD. Home is on a corner lot with open concept and split bedroom setup. The eat-in kitchen has an island and walk-in pantry overlooking the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Shagbark Drive have any available units?
4608 Shagbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Shagbark Drive have?
Some of 4608 Shagbark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Shagbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Shagbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Shagbark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Shagbark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4608 Shagbark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Shagbark Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 Shagbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Shagbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Shagbark Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Shagbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Shagbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Shagbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Shagbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Shagbark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas