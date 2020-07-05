4601 Napa Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & spacious 4 large bedrooms 2 and a half bath home with pergola covered patio over looking the gorgeous backyard! This amazing home boasts upgrades including: surround sound wiring, wood look and tile floors, open floor plan with lots of natural light, WBFP, sprinkler system, 2nd floor utility room, large walk in pantry, & much more. The master suite boasts: garden soaking tub perfect for unwinding after a long day, sep shower, dual sinks, large WIC & more. You will love entertaining in under the pergola covered patio with wood bench over looking the lucsious backyard! All of this and more nestled in a great South Denton Neighborhood near I35W & 377 for easy commute. View today before its gone!