4601 Napa Valley Drive
4601 Napa Valley Drive

4601 Napa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Napa Valley Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & spacious 4 large bedrooms 2 and a half bath home with pergola covered patio over looking the gorgeous backyard! This amazing home boasts upgrades including: surround sound wiring, wood look and tile floors, open floor plan with lots of natural light, WBFP, sprinkler system, 2nd floor utility room, large walk in pantry, & much more. The master suite boasts: garden soaking tub perfect for unwinding after a long day, sep shower, dual sinks, large WIC & more. You will love entertaining in under the pergola covered patio with wood bench over looking the lucsious backyard! All of this and more nestled in a great South Denton Neighborhood near I35W & 377 for easy commute. View today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Napa Valley Drive have any available units?
4601 Napa Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Napa Valley Drive have?
Some of 4601 Napa Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Napa Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Napa Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Napa Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Napa Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4601 Napa Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Napa Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4601 Napa Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Napa Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Napa Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4601 Napa Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Napa Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4601 Napa Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Napa Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Napa Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

