All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4520 Lacewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4520 Lacewood Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:50 AM
4520 Lacewood Drive
4520 Lacewood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4520 Lacewood Dr, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4520 Lacewood Drive have any available units?
4520 Lacewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4520 Lacewood Drive have?
Some of 4520 Lacewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4520 Lacewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Lacewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Lacewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Lacewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 4520 Lacewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Lacewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4520 Lacewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Lacewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Lacewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4520 Lacewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Lacewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4520 Lacewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Lacewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Lacewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
