Adorable Home in Cul de Sac! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Great layout with spacious living and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout! Super clean and well maintained. READY TO MOVE IN ASAP!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4508 Indian Paint Way have any available units?
4508 Indian Paint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Indian Paint Way have?
Some of 4508 Indian Paint Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Indian Paint Way currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Indian Paint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.