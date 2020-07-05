All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4508 Indian Paint Way

4508 Indian Paint Way · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Indian Paint Way, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Home in Cul de Sac! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Great layout with spacious living and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout! Super clean and well maintained. READY TO MOVE IN ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Indian Paint Way have any available units?
4508 Indian Paint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Indian Paint Way have?
Some of 4508 Indian Paint Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Indian Paint Way currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Indian Paint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Indian Paint Way pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Indian Paint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4508 Indian Paint Way offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Indian Paint Way offers parking.
Does 4508 Indian Paint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Indian Paint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Indian Paint Way have a pool?
No, 4508 Indian Paint Way does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Indian Paint Way have accessible units?
No, 4508 Indian Paint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Indian Paint Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Indian Paint Way has units with dishwashers.

