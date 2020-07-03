Rent Calculator
Home
Denton, TX
4505 Merlot
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:01 PM
4505 Merlot
4505 Merlot Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4505 Merlot Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5434383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4505 Merlot have any available units?
4505 Merlot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 4505 Merlot currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Merlot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Merlot pet-friendly?
Yes, 4505 Merlot is pet friendly.
Does 4505 Merlot offer parking?
No, 4505 Merlot does not offer parking.
Does 4505 Merlot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Merlot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Merlot have a pool?
No, 4505 Merlot does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Merlot have accessible units?
No, 4505 Merlot does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Merlot have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Merlot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Merlot have units with air conditioning?
No, 4505 Merlot does not have units with air conditioning.
