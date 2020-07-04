All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

4501 Fox Sedge Lane

4501 Fox Sedge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Fox Sedge Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxury 5-bedroom 3.5-bath home in desired Preserve At Pecan Creek, featuring open kitchen w granite countertops, upgraded appliances, breakfast bar; cozy fireplace, formal dinning, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout; master suite downstairs w granite vanity & an amazing walk-in custom closet system; updated secondary bathrooms w granite countertops & basin sinks; media game room w projector, screen & sound system, focal Wet Bar area; East-facing arbor covered patio w ceiling fan looking out a lovely backyard. Enjoy lake community executive lifestyle w access to community pool, park, trails, fishing pond & playground. Conveniently located close to I-35E and Loop 288, shopping, dinning & Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane have any available units?
4501 Fox Sedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane have?
Some of 4501 Fox Sedge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Fox Sedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Fox Sedge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Fox Sedge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Fox Sedge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Fox Sedge Lane offers parking.
Does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Fox Sedge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Fox Sedge Lane has a pool.
Does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4501 Fox Sedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Fox Sedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Fox Sedge Lane has units with dishwashers.

