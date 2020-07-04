4501 Fox Sedge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Luxury 5-bedroom 3.5-bath home in desired Preserve At Pecan Creek, featuring open kitchen w granite countertops, upgraded appliances, breakfast bar; cozy fireplace, formal dinning, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout; master suite downstairs w granite vanity & an amazing walk-in custom closet system; updated secondary bathrooms w granite countertops & basin sinks; media game room w projector, screen & sound system, focal Wet Bar area; East-facing arbor covered patio w ceiling fan looking out a lovely backyard. Enjoy lake community executive lifestyle w access to community pool, park, trails, fishing pond & playground. Conveniently located close to I-35E and Loop 288, shopping, dinning & Universities.