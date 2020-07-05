4500 Lacewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine, Immaculate 1 Story 3 BR Home *Corner lot location*NO CARPET and 2020 laminate flooring in Family Room, All Bedrooms, and Office! *Kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and skylight*Family room features a wood burning fireplace*Spacious master retreat features dual vanities, garden tub, and a large closet*Spacious secondary bedrooms*2020 updated light fixtures throughout*Spacious backyard*Zoned to Argyle High School*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner. COVID FORM MUST BE SIGNED PRIOR TO SHOWING