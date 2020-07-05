All apartments in Denton
4500 Lacewood Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:23 PM

4500 Lacewood Drive

4500 Lacewood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Lacewood Dr, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine, Immaculate 1 Story 3 BR Home *Corner lot location*NO CARPET and 2020 laminate flooring in Family Room, All Bedrooms, and Office! *Kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and skylight*Family room features a wood burning fireplace*Spacious master retreat features dual vanities, garden tub, and a large closet*Spacious secondary bedrooms*2020 updated light fixtures throughout*Spacious backyard*Zoned to Argyle High School*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner. COVID FORM MUST BE SIGNED PRIOR TO SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

