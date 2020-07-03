One-story 3-2-2 home in north Denton. Vaulted ceilings, 2'' faux wood blinds and a wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Close to Loop 288 for easy access to shops and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4302 Comer Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
What amenities does 4302 Comer Street have?
Some of 4302 Comer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Comer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Comer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.