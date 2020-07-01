This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Denton has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
Just a few miles of TWU and UNT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 Aspen Dr have any available units?
424 Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Aspen Dr have?
Some of 424 Aspen Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
424 Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Aspen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 424 Aspen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 424 Aspen Dr offers parking.
Does 424 Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Aspen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Aspen Dr have a pool?
No, 424 Aspen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 424 Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 424 Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Aspen Dr has units with dishwashers.
