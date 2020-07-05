Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4217 Plumbago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4217 Plumbago Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:11 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4217 Plumbago Drive
4217 Plumbago Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4217 Plumbago Drive, Denton, TX 76208
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready by July 25!! Come a see this beautifully taken care of home for lease in a very desirable neighborhood in Denton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 Plumbago Drive have any available units?
4217 Plumbago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4217 Plumbago Drive have?
Some of 4217 Plumbago Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4217 Plumbago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Plumbago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Plumbago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Plumbago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 4217 Plumbago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Plumbago Drive offers parking.
Does 4217 Plumbago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Plumbago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Plumbago Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 Plumbago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Plumbago Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 Plumbago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Plumbago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Plumbago Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas