All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4216 Sonoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4216 Sonoma Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:47 AM

4216 Sonoma Drive

4216 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4216 Sonoma Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 1 story with awesome Huge Arbor covered patio leading to spacious back yard. Carpets recently installed, laminate flooring in living area. Nice curb appeal and landscaping...will not disappoint? Home features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 3 bedrooms semi split and 2 full baths (master bath recently remodeled features walk in shower, garden tub,tile floors, updated cabinetry, walk in closet. Beautiful Huge covered patio with Texas style arbor for year round enjoyment. Available for move in May 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
4216 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 4216 Sonoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4216 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Sonoma Drive offers parking.
Does 4216 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
No, 4216 Sonoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 4216 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas