Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Available 06/17/19 Check out this adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home within walking distance to UNT! Hardwood floors throughout, fridge included with a large fenced back yard and use of an on-site storage shed. Perfect for long term students!



No Pets Allowed



