421 Jannie St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

421 Jannie St

421 Jannie Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 Jannie Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/08/20 This 3 bedroom has it all central heat/air, ceiling fans, hard wood floors, dishwasher, refrigerator included, w/d connection, and a shed in the back yard. Only thing missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Jannie St have any available units?
421 Jannie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Jannie St have?
Some of 421 Jannie St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Jannie St currently offering any rent specials?
421 Jannie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Jannie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Jannie St is pet friendly.
Does 421 Jannie St offer parking?
No, 421 Jannie St does not offer parking.
Does 421 Jannie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Jannie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Jannie St have a pool?
No, 421 Jannie St does not have a pool.
Does 421 Jannie St have accessible units?
No, 421 Jannie St does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Jannie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Jannie St has units with dishwashers.

