Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:53 PM

4208 Sonoma Drive

4208 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Sonoma Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home in Argyle Tx for Rent. New flooring in Family Room, New Countertops, New Fridge, Washer & Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
4208 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 4208 Sonoma Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4208 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Sonoma Drive offers parking.
Does 4208 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 Sonoma Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
No, 4208 Sonoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 4208 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

