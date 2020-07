Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Get ready to call 417 Gardenview home! This awesome 3 bedroom, two bathroom, one story duplex comes complete with a fenced in yard and a one car garage! Located just down the street from Evers Park it's the perfect landing spot for a plethora of outdoor activities! Unit recently received full paint and all new flooring making it almost brand new! Don't miss out on the chance to call this home today!