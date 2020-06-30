All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:30 AM

415 Amarillo St

415 Amarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Amarillo Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 08/06/20 Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with old charm! This home features a large kitchen, full sized washer and dryer connections, and central air and heat.

*** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ***

(RLNE2274005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Amarillo St have any available units?
415 Amarillo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 415 Amarillo St currently offering any rent specials?
415 Amarillo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Amarillo St pet-friendly?
No, 415 Amarillo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 415 Amarillo St offer parking?
No, 415 Amarillo St does not offer parking.
Does 415 Amarillo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Amarillo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Amarillo St have a pool?
No, 415 Amarillo St does not have a pool.
Does 415 Amarillo St have accessible units?
No, 415 Amarillo St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Amarillo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Amarillo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Amarillo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Amarillo St has units with air conditioning.

