All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 414 Ruth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
414 Ruth
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:03 AM

414 Ruth

414 Ruth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

414 Ruth Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE1844767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Ruth have any available units?
414 Ruth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 414 Ruth currently offering any rent specials?
414 Ruth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Ruth pet-friendly?
No, 414 Ruth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 414 Ruth offer parking?
No, 414 Ruth does not offer parking.
Does 414 Ruth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Ruth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Ruth have a pool?
No, 414 Ruth does not have a pool.
Does 414 Ruth have accessible units?
No, 414 Ruth does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Ruth have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Ruth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Ruth have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Ruth does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas