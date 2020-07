Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently built four bedroom, two and a half bath home with lots of upgrades. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. First floor master. Flats screen wiring in the living room. Additional downstairs storage. Three bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Utilities included up to $250 per month! Garage spaces available for additional monthly cost. Walk-able to UNT and the historic downtown Denton Square.