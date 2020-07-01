All apartments in Denton
Location

4100 Selene Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/21/20 3x2x2 house, Central heat and air, Washer/dryer connections, Fridge included fenced yard

**More Pictures coming Soon**

(RLNE880267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Selene Dr have any available units?
4100 Selene Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Selene Dr have?
Some of 4100 Selene Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Selene Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Selene Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Selene Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Selene Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4100 Selene Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Selene Dr offers parking.
Does 4100 Selene Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Selene Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Selene Dr have a pool?
No, 4100 Selene Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Selene Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Selene Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Selene Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Selene Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

