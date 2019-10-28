Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
409 Water Oak
409 Water Oak Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
409 Water Oak Rd, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Water Oak have any available units?
409 Water Oak doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 Water Oak have?
Some of 409 Water Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 Water Oak currently offering any rent specials?
409 Water Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Water Oak pet-friendly?
No, 409 Water Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 409 Water Oak offer parking?
Yes, 409 Water Oak offers parking.
Does 409 Water Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Water Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Water Oak have a pool?
No, 409 Water Oak does not have a pool.
Does 409 Water Oak have accessible units?
No, 409 Water Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Water Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Water Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
