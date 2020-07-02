Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
409 Amarillo Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 3:54 AM
1 of 3
409 Amarillo Street
409 Amarillo Street
·
No Longer Available
409 Amarillo Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
bocce court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bocce court
3rd bedroom would make a great office. International Baccalaureate schools.
3rd bedroom would make a great office. International Baccalaureate schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Amarillo Street have any available units?
409 Amarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 409 Amarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Amarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Amarillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 Amarillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 409 Amarillo Street offer parking?
No, 409 Amarillo Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 Amarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Amarillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Amarillo Street have a pool?
No, 409 Amarillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Amarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Amarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Amarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Amarillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Amarillo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Amarillo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
