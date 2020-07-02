Rent Calculator
404 Stroud
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:39 PM
404 Stroud
404 Stroud St
·
No Longer Available
Location
404 Stroud St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5098658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Stroud have any available units?
404 Stroud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 404 Stroud currently offering any rent specials?
404 Stroud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Stroud pet-friendly?
No, 404 Stroud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 404 Stroud offer parking?
No, 404 Stroud does not offer parking.
Does 404 Stroud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Stroud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Stroud have a pool?
No, 404 Stroud does not have a pool.
Does 404 Stroud have accessible units?
No, 404 Stroud does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Stroud have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Stroud does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Stroud have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Stroud does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
