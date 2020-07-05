Rent Calculator
404 Benjamin Street
404 Benjamin Street
404 Benjiman Street
·
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
404 Benjiman Street, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom duplex close to I-35, both colleges, and downtown. Property has been painted and new carpet. Both the refrigerator and stove are recent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Benjamin Street have any available units?
404 Benjamin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 404 Benjamin Street have?
Some of 404 Benjamin Street's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 404 Benjamin Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Benjamin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Benjamin Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 Benjamin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 404 Benjamin Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 Benjamin Street offers parking.
Does 404 Benjamin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Benjamin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Benjamin Street have a pool?
No, 404 Benjamin Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Benjamin Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Benjamin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Benjamin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Benjamin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
