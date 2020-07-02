All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4001 Redstone Road

4001 Redstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Redstone Road, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE FOR RENT!!! Awesome Location!!! 3 bed 1.5 bath.. Big Back Yard!!!! Online Application...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Redstone Road have any available units?
4001 Redstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Redstone Road have?
Some of 4001 Redstone Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Redstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Redstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Redstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Redstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4001 Redstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Redstone Road offers parking.
Does 4001 Redstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Redstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Redstone Road have a pool?
No, 4001 Redstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Redstone Road have accessible units?
No, 4001 Redstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Redstone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Redstone Road has units with dishwashers.

