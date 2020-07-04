All apartments in Denton
3937 Overlake Drive

3937 Overlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3937 Overlake Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 with wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Master has garden tub and vanity area. Great outdoor patio with pergola. Located near shopping and schools. Available for June 1. Pets approved on a case by case basis. No pets over 30 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 Overlake Drive have any available units?
3937 Overlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 Overlake Drive have?
Some of 3937 Overlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 Overlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3937 Overlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 Overlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 Overlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3937 Overlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3937 Overlake Drive offers parking.
Does 3937 Overlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3937 Overlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 Overlake Drive have a pool?
No, 3937 Overlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3937 Overlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3937 Overlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 Overlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3937 Overlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

