3929 Madison Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW custom home, 3-bedroom 2-bath, featuring transitional designer touch: large foyer gallery, mudroom with bench, coat hocks, cubbies; eat-in kitchen with large granite countertop island, stainless steel appliances, trendy grey cabinets and subway-tile backsplash; elegant lighting & ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank floor throughout; split bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom, large master bathroom, walk-in closet, shower with built-in bench; covered patio looking out to a private backyard. Enjoy a modern living lifestyle, conveniently located SEQ of 380 E University Dr and Loop 288, shopping, dinning schools and universities.