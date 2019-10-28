All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3929 Madison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3929 Madison Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:41 AM

3929 Madison Lane

3929 Madison Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3929 Madison Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW custom home, 3-bedroom 2-bath, featuring transitional designer touch: large foyer gallery, mudroom with bench, coat hocks, cubbies; eat-in kitchen with large granite countertop island, stainless steel appliances, trendy grey cabinets and subway-tile backsplash; elegant lighting & ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank floor throughout; split bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom, large master bathroom, walk-in closet, shower with built-in bench; covered patio looking out to a private backyard. Enjoy a modern living lifestyle, conveniently located SEQ of 380 E University Dr and Loop 288, shopping, dinning schools and universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Madison Lane have any available units?
3929 Madison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Madison Lane have?
Some of 3929 Madison Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Madison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Madison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Madison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Madison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3929 Madison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Madison Lane offers parking.
Does 3929 Madison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 Madison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Madison Lane have a pool?
No, 3929 Madison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Madison Lane have accessible units?
No, 3929 Madison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Madison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3929 Madison Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas