All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3920 Redstone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3920 Redstone Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:56 AM

3920 Redstone Road

3920 Redstone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3920 Redstone Road, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming house!!!! Section 8 approved!!!!! Easy application process!!!!!! Bad credit or background ok!!!!!

3 bed 1 bath... big backyard!!!!! Fenced!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Redstone Road have any available units?
3920 Redstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3920 Redstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Redstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Redstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Redstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3920 Redstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Redstone Road offers parking.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have a pool?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have accessible units?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Redstone Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas