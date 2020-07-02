Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3920 Redstone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3920 Redstone Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:56 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3920 Redstone Road
3920 Redstone Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3920 Redstone Road, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming house!!!! Section 8 approved!!!!! Easy application process!!!!!! Bad credit or background ok!!!!!
3 bed 1 bath... big backyard!!!!! Fenced!!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Redstone Road have any available units?
3920 Redstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 3920 Redstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Redstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Redstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Redstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3920 Redstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Redstone Road offers parking.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have a pool?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have accessible units?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Redstone Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Redstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Redstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas