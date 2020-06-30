All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3909 Tuscany Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3909 Tuscany Ct
Last updated June 20 2019 at 9:29 AM

3909 Tuscany Ct

3909 Tuscany Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3909 Tuscany Court, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/22/19 This property has it all; plenty of space, a garage, and a large backyard. It is located conveniently off of I-35W in Argyle in the Denton Independent School District.

(RLNE2060195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Tuscany Ct have any available units?
3909 Tuscany Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Tuscany Ct have?
Some of 3909 Tuscany Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Tuscany Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Tuscany Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Tuscany Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Tuscany Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3909 Tuscany Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Tuscany Ct offers parking.
Does 3909 Tuscany Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Tuscany Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Tuscany Ct have a pool?
No, 3909 Tuscany Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Tuscany Ct have accessible units?
No, 3909 Tuscany Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Tuscany Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Tuscany Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas