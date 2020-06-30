3909 Tuscany Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/22/19 This property has it all; plenty of space, a garage, and a large backyard. It is located conveniently off of I-35W in Argyle in the Denton Independent School District.



(RLNE2060195)