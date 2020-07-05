Rent Calculator
3905 Shiraz Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:26 AM
3905 Shiraz Dr
3905 Shiraz Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3905 Shiraz Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/08/19 Great new property in Argyle! More pictures coming soon! Call us at 940-209-0152 to view your new home!
(RLNE2348878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr have any available units?
3905 Shiraz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 3905 Shiraz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Shiraz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Shiraz Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Shiraz Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr offer parking?
No, 3905 Shiraz Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Shiraz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr have a pool?
No, 3905 Shiraz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr have accessible units?
No, 3905 Shiraz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Shiraz Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Shiraz Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Shiraz Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
