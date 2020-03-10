All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:23 AM

3904 Parkhaven Drive

3904 Parkhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Parkhaven Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
3904 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 3904 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Parkhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Parkhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3904 Parkhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Parkhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 3904 Parkhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Parkhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Parkhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 3904 Parkhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Parkhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 Parkhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Parkhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Parkhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

