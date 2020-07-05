We invite you to view this beautiful home! Great location! Corner lot! Split floor plan. Located in Denton ISD! Large kitchen opens to living area. Updated bathrooms! Large backyard! Neighborhood amenities; Community Pool & Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3900 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
What amenities does 3900 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 3900 Sonoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.