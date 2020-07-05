All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3900 Sonoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3900 Sonoma Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

3900 Sonoma Drive

3900 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3900 Sonoma Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
We invite you to view this beautiful home! Great location! Corner lot! Split floor plan. Located in Denton ISD! Large kitchen opens to living area. Updated bathrooms! Large backyard! Neighborhood amenities; Community Pool & Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
3900 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 3900 Sonoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3900 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Sonoma Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Sonoma Drive has a pool.
Does 3900 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas