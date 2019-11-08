Rent Calculator
3900 CAMELOT Street
3900 CAMELOT Street
3900 Camelot Street
·
3900 Camelot Street, Denton, TX 76209
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice fourplex in Denton, perfect for roommates 2-1 with spacious living Area
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street have any available units?
3900 CAMELOT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 3900 CAMELOT Street currently offering any rent specials?
3900 CAMELOT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 CAMELOT Street pet-friendly?
No, 3900 CAMELOT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street offer parking?
No, 3900 CAMELOT Street does not offer parking.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 CAMELOT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street have a pool?
No, 3900 CAMELOT Street does not have a pool.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street have accessible units?
No, 3900 CAMELOT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 CAMELOT Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 CAMELOT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 CAMELOT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
