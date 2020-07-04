All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3833 Chimney Rock Drive

3833 Chimney Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Chimney Rock Dr, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Up to 3 pets per home, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $35 mo. pet fee up to 3 pets. Breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
3833 Chimney Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 3833 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Chimney Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 Chimney Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Chimney Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3833 Chimney Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3833 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 Chimney Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

