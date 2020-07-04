All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3824 Chimney Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3824 Chimney Rock Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3824 Chimney Rock Drive

3824 Chimney Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3824 Chimney Rock Dr, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great neighborhood! 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring & new paint throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen(new appliance) and baths. Must see it .
Ready to move in January 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
3824 Chimney Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 3824 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Chimney Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas