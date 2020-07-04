Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3824 Chimney Rock Drive
3824 Chimney Rock Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3824 Chimney Rock Dr, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great neighborhood! 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring & new paint throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen(new appliance) and baths. Must see it .
Ready to move in January 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
3824 Chimney Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 3824 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3824 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Chimney Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Chimney Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
