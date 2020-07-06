3816 Sheraton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome to the FUTURE, our BRAND NEW smart home duplex units now available for pre-lease! Our latest community combines upscale living with cutting edge technology, all located conveniently close to TWU and UNT. We have partnered with leading technology companies to provide an unrivaled living experience in the Denton area. All units come equipped with IOTAS smart home technology and blazing fast internet speeds courtesy of our own dedicated Fiber Stream connection. Control your lights, adjust your thermostat, lock or unlock your door and more all from the palm of your hand! Students looking for the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and technology will enjoy the lifestyle our latest community offers.