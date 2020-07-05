All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:09 PM

3720 Drexel Drive

3720 Drexel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Drexel Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Drexel Drive have any available units?
3720 Drexel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Drexel Drive have?
Some of 3720 Drexel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Drexel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Drexel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Drexel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Drexel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3720 Drexel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Drexel Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Drexel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Drexel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Drexel Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Drexel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Drexel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Drexel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Drexel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Drexel Drive has units with dishwashers.

