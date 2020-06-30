All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:21 PM

3717 Beatriz Drive

3717 Beatriz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Beatriz Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Located in a quiet culdesac, 3717 Beatriz is the ideal spot to call home! Don't miss out on the 10 foot ceilings, walk-in closets, breakfast nook, and much more! Spend your evenings in the expansive, fenced-in yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Beatriz Drive have any available units?
3717 Beatriz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Beatriz Drive have?
Some of 3717 Beatriz Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Beatriz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Beatriz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Beatriz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Beatriz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3717 Beatriz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Beatriz Drive offers parking.
Does 3717 Beatriz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Beatriz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Beatriz Drive have a pool?
No, 3717 Beatriz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Beatriz Drive have accessible units?
No, 3717 Beatriz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Beatriz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 Beatriz Drive has units with dishwashers.

