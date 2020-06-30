3717 Beatriz Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a quiet culdesac, 3717 Beatriz is the ideal spot to call home! Don't miss out on the 10 foot ceilings, walk-in closets, breakfast nook, and much more! Spend your evenings in the expansive, fenced-in yard!