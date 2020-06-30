Located in a quiet culdesac, 3717 Beatriz is the ideal spot to call home! Don't miss out on the 10 foot ceilings, walk-in closets, breakfast nook, and much more! Spend your evenings in the expansive, fenced-in yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3717 Beatriz Drive have any available units?
3717 Beatriz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Beatriz Drive have?
Some of 3717 Beatriz Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Beatriz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Beatriz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.