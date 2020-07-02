Rent Calculator
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:02 AM
1 of 1
3716 Atlas Drive
3716 Atlas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3716 Atlas Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute remodeled 3.2.2, in quiet neighborhood. All appliances (new) included, plus WD. Covered back porch with nice size fenced yard. Easy access to 228 and I35. Few blocks from Ginnings Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Atlas Drive have any available units?
3716 Atlas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3716 Atlas Drive have?
Some of 3716 Atlas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3716 Atlas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Atlas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Atlas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Atlas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3716 Atlas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Atlas Drive offers parking.
Does 3716 Atlas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 Atlas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Atlas Drive have a pool?
No, 3716 Atlas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Atlas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3716 Atlas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Atlas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Atlas Drive has units with dishwashers.
