All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3704 Allison Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3704 Allison Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3704 Allison Drive

3704 Allison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3704 Allison Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. New flooring and paint throughout. 6 month lease accepted with option to extend. No pets or smoking allowed. Online lease application fee $40 each occupant over 18. Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Allison Drive have any available units?
3704 Allison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 Allison Drive have?
Some of 3704 Allison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Allison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Allison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Allison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Allison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3704 Allison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Allison Drive offers parking.
Does 3704 Allison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Allison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Allison Drive have a pool?
No, 3704 Allison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Allison Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Allison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Allison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Allison Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas