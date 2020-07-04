All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

3700 Allison Drive

3700 Allison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Allison Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Allison Drive have any available units?
3700 Allison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Allison Drive have?
Some of 3700 Allison Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Allison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Allison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Allison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Allison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3700 Allison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Allison Drive offers parking.
Does 3700 Allison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Allison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Allison Drive have a pool?
No, 3700 Allison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Allison Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 Allison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Allison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Allison Drive has units with dishwashers.

