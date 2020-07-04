3629 Paint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A spacious one-story house with open floor plan boasts for 4 bedrooms(one can be perfectly used as your study),2 dinings and 2 livings with many upgrades including exotic granite countertops in the kitchen and baths,wood floor in bedrooms and ceramic tiles in common areas and wet areas,carpet-free house for easy maintenance,stainless steel appliances,custom light fixtures,surrounding sound speakers,AC conditioned space in the back yard as an extra.House will be professionally cleaned and carpet steam cleaned before moving in.Such a beautiful spacious house in great condition at great location is a rare find.