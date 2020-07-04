All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:49 PM

3629 Paint Drive

3629 Paint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3629 Paint Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious one-story house with open floor plan boasts for 4 bedrooms(one can be perfectly used as your study),2 dinings and 2 livings with many upgrades including exotic granite countertops in the kitchen and baths,wood floor in bedrooms and ceramic tiles in common areas and wet areas,carpet-free house for easy maintenance,stainless steel appliances,custom light fixtures,surrounding sound speakers,AC conditioned space in the back yard as an extra.House will be professionally cleaned and carpet steam cleaned before moving in.Such a beautiful spacious house in great condition at great location is a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Paint Drive have any available units?
3629 Paint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Paint Drive have?
Some of 3629 Paint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Paint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Paint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Paint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Paint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3629 Paint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Paint Drive offers parking.
Does 3629 Paint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Paint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Paint Drive have a pool?
No, 3629 Paint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Paint Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 Paint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Paint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 Paint Drive has units with dishwashers.

