Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3613 Briercliff Drive

3613 Briercliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Briercliff Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Closing Costs To Buyer If Closed By March 15th*Diamond Plan-Home warranty of America $660 Value To Be Transferred To Buyer*Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Turn Key Home On A HUGE Lot! Large Mature Trees *Ceiling Fans Throughout*Tile & Stone Backsplash,Black And Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher,Refrigerator,Microwave,Gas Stove&Oven,Corian Countertops*Gorgeous French Doors*SPACIOUS Living Area*Storage Cabinets*Full Size Washer, Dryer Hookups In Garage*Storage Building*Covered Front Porch*2017 Roof&Water Heater Replaced*Tranferrable Warranty On Foundation Work*Recent Electric Upgrades*Next To Unicorn Lake,Briercliff Park,Soccer Fields, Bike trails,Medical Offices,Cinemark&Restaurants*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Briercliff Drive have any available units?
3613 Briercliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Briercliff Drive have?
Some of 3613 Briercliff Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Briercliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Briercliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Briercliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Briercliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3613 Briercliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Briercliff Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 Briercliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Briercliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Briercliff Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 Briercliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Briercliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Briercliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Briercliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Briercliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

