3613 Briercliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

$1,000 Closing Costs To Buyer If Closed By March 15th*Diamond Plan-Home warranty of America $660 Value To Be Transferred To Buyer*Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Turn Key Home On A HUGE Lot! Large Mature Trees *Ceiling Fans Throughout*Tile & Stone Backsplash,Black And Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher,Refrigerator,Microwave,Gas Stove&Oven,Corian Countertops*Gorgeous French Doors*SPACIOUS Living Area*Storage Cabinets*Full Size Washer, Dryer Hookups In Garage*Storage Building*Covered Front Porch*2017 Roof&Water Heater Replaced*Tranferrable Warranty On Foundation Work*Recent Electric Upgrades*Next To Unicorn Lake,Briercliff Park,Soccer Fields, Bike trails,Medical Offices,Cinemark&Restaurants*