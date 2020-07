Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom or 3 with a study, 2 bath home in North Denton! Conveniently situated just between UNT Discovery Park, North Lakes Park, and Evers Park. Open dining and living area with a wood burning fireplace serves as the perfect place to entertain! Ceramic tiled kitchen with all black appliances. Split bedroom situation with the two beds in the front and Master and study or nursery connected by French doors. Backyard is fenced with patio area.