3609 FALLMEADOW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, move-in-ready home backs to Greenbelt and Walking Trails. This 2014 home features an open concept layout. The kitchen displays beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. large windows allow for lots of natural light with the perfect view into the oversized backyard that backs up to a green belt and walking trails. The covered patio is spacious and perfect for entertaining. A storage unit located in the backyard is convenient for extra storage or lawn equipment. Note special lighting in garage for workshop. Looking for 2-3 year lease. Lease includes weekly lawn mowing!