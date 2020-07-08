All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3609 FALLMEADOW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3609 FALLMEADOW Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

3609 FALLMEADOW Street

3609 Fallmeadow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3609 Fallmeadow St, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, move-in-ready home backs to Greenbelt and Walking Trails. This 2014 home features an open concept layout. The kitchen displays beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. large windows allow for lots of natural light with the perfect view into the oversized backyard that backs up to a green belt and walking trails. The covered patio is spacious and perfect for entertaining. A storage unit located in the backyard is convenient for extra storage or lawn equipment. Note special lighting in garage for workshop. Looking for 2-3 year lease. Lease includes weekly lawn mowing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street have any available units?
3609 FALLMEADOW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street have?
Some of 3609 FALLMEADOW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 FALLMEADOW Street currently offering any rent specials?
3609 FALLMEADOW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 FALLMEADOW Street pet-friendly?
No, 3609 FALLMEADOW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street offer parking?
Yes, 3609 FALLMEADOW Street offers parking.
Does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 FALLMEADOW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street have a pool?
No, 3609 FALLMEADOW Street does not have a pool.
Does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street have accessible units?
No, 3609 FALLMEADOW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 FALLMEADOW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 FALLMEADOW Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas