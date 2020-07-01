All apartments in Denton
3608 Butler Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

3608 Butler Drive

3608 Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Butler Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Butler Drive have any available units?
3608 Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Butler Drive have?
Some of 3608 Butler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Butler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Butler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3608 Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 3608 Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 3608 Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Butler Drive has units with dishwashers.

